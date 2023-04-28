26,590 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 258,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $108.19.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

