180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the March 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

