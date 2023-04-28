1,500 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 668.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. 834,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

