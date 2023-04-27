Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Zadar Ventures Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44.
About Zadar Ventures
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
