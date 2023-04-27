XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 5,947,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,214,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

XPeng Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

