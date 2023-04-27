XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 5,947,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,214,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.
XPeng Trading Up 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.