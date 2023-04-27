Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head to Head Review

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -383.89% -43.49% -40.49% Leap Therapeutics N/A -70.26% -61.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 625.39%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $1.71 million 3.73 -$6.55 million ($0.47) -0.89 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 30.73 -$54.60 million ($0.48) -0.80

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

