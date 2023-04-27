Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

