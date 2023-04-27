Wrapmanager Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $340.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

