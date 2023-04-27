Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

