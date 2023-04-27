Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $91.98 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

