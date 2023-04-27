Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 18,532 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,698,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,536,715. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

