WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 14,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

The company has a market cap of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 389,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 302,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $8,149,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,514,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after buying an additional 968,689 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

