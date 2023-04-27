Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 3,500 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Winmark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.49. 19,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.38. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.60.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.