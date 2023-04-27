WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Down 10.2%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 338,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 706,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 5,719.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc engages in the provision of holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

