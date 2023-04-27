Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wienerberger Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
