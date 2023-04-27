Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.51 and traded as high as C$10.87. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.69, with a volume of 1,031,898 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.91.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.3552465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00. Insiders have purchased 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

