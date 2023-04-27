Waycross Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

