Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

