Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wajax Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Wajax has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJXFF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

