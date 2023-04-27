VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $14.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VIZIO by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

