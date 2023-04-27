VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CID. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CID traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

