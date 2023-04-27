Vertex Planning Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $398.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.08. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.