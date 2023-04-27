Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55 to $4.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

