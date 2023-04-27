Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Down 8.5 %
OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.33.
