Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Down 8.5 %

OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.33.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

