Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Vallourec Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

About Vallourec

(Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.