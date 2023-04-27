Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.21

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 11587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,270,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.