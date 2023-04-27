Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 11587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,270,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

