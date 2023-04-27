United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,145 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($14.30).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.80) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.16), for a total value of £368,900 ($460,721.87). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON UU opened at GBX 1,082.50 ($13.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,051.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,020.54. The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.18, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($10.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,172.50 ($14.64).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

