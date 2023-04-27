United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,145 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($14.30).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.80) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.16), for a total value of £368,900 ($460,721.87). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.8 %
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
Read More
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.