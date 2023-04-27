United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

