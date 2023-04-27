UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $99.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.