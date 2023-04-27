UGI (NYSE:UGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

