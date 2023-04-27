UBS Group Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $42.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 110.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 19.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

