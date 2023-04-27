Uber Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

