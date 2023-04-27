TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

TV Asahi Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

TV Asahi Company Profile



TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Featured Articles

