Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

TCNNF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 631,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

See Also

