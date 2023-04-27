TrueWealth Financial Partners Buys 4,827 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 8.8% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 3,430,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

