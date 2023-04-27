TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Shares Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 13.16% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

