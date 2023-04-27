TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$0.972-1.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TriMas Stock Down 0.1 %

TRS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 90,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,314. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriMas by 171.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

