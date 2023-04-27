Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.