Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
