Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trend Micro Company Profile

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.