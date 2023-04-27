Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.38.
About Tremor International
