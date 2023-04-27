Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Down 9%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.55. 1,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

