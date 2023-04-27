Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Announces Earnings Results

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.71 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 114,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

