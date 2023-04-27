Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Announces Earnings Results

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.71 million for the quarter.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:TR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 114,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $46.11.
Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.
Read More
