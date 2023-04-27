Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $53.42 during trading hours on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOKCF shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

