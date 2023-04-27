Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in April

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 on Thursday. Toho Gas has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.33.

Get Toho Gas alerts:

About Toho Gas

(Get Rating)

Read More

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.