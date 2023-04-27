Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Up 226.3% in April

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 226.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNMF remained flat at $2.38 on Thursday. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
Titanium Transportation Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truck Transportation, Logistics, and Corporate. The Truck Transportation segment includes full-load transport of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services in North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titanium Transportation Group (TTNMF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.