Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Up 226.3% in April

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 226.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNMF remained flat at $2.38 on Thursday. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truck Transportation, Logistics, and Corporate. The Truck Transportation segment includes full-load transport of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services in North America.

