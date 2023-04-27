TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Stock Price Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Down 12.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The company has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.
About TIMIA Capital
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
See Also
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.