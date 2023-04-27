Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.30 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $323.10 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,643.55 or 0.99981766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03230325 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,454,204.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

