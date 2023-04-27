Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
TSOI stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,096,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,755. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.