The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.93

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 38951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

